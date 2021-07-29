UrduPoint.com
Yellen, Iraq Finance Minister Meet To Discuss US Support For Baghdad - Treasury

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi met to discuss the United States' support for Iraq and the economic challenges the Middle Eastern country faces, the Treasury Department said on Thursday

"Secretary Yellen reaffirmed the United States' strong support for Iraq, and noted the close relationship between the US Treasury and the Iraqi Ministry of Finance," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The Treasury Department also said Allawi explained the economic challenges facing Iraq and the government's determination to address them.

Since 2014, the United States has contributed billions of Dollars in humanitarian, demining and stabilization aid to conflict-affected and displaced Iraqis, including support for communities recovering from genocide.

The meeting took place on Wednesday after President Joe Biden reaffirmed earlier that US forces will end their combat mission in Iraq by the end of this year but will continue to train and advise the Iraqi military.

There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq assisting local forces to counter what remains of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

