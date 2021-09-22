Yellen, Italian Finance Minister Discuss Tax Reforms - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a call with Italian Economic and Finance Minister Daniele Franco during which they discussed international tax reforms, the Treasury Department said.

Yellen and Franco "discussed the importance of advancing global tax reform efforts in the OECD/G20 discussions on international taxation and finding a compromise on the withdrawal of digital services taxes in that context," the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bilateral talks came after a virtual meeting held by Yellen last week with finance ministers from the Group of 7 countries (G7), where she supported efforts by international fiscal authorities to revamp and make the global tax system more equitable.

The G7 agreed in June to impose a global minimum tax on corporate foreign earnings. The agreement was later supported by 134 countries representing more than 90 percent of the world's gross domestic product.