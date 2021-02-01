UrduPoint.com
Yellen, Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Discuss US-Japan Alliance, COVID-19 - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:10 PM

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed with Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso bilateral cooperation and major global economic challenges, US Department of Treasury said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed with Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso bilateral cooperation and major global economic challenges, US Department of Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

"Secretary Yellen underscored the importance of the US-Japan alliance and conveyed her intention to deepen economic and financial cooperation with Japan to strengthen both economies," the statement said.

Yellen expressed the United States' readiness to cooperate closely with Japan to address key regional and global challenges such as the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, the statement added.

