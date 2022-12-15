US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Thursday met with China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang to discuss global macroeconomic and financial developments, the Treasury Department said.

"Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen today met with the Chinese Ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang. They exchanged views on global macroeconomic and financial developments as part of efforts to maintain communication and work together on transnational challenges," the Treasury Department said in a press release.