Yellen, New UK Finance Minister Discuss Boosting Pressure on Russia - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and newly appointed UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng have discussed how to more effectively implement price caps on Russian oil exports and stabilize global energy prices in a phone conversation, the Department of the Treasury announced on Friday.

"Today, Secretary Yellen spoke with Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng of the United Kingdom," the press release said. "She discussed shared efforts to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustifiable war against Ukraine, including finalizing and implementing a price cap on Russian oil to stabilize global energy prices while denying Russia revenue to fund its brutal war.

Yellen also raised the importance of addressing Ukraine's near-term economic assistance needs and said the United States and the United Kingdom should work together to support an inclusive international effort to address Ukraine's future recovery and reconstruction, the Treasury Department said.

Yellen also offered her deepest condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the release added.

She also highlighted the importance of the longstanding US-UK bilateral relationship and congratulated Kwarteng on his recent appointment in the new government of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, the department said.