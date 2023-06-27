Open Menu

Yellen Plans July China Visit Amid US Investment Curbs On Beijing - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Yellen Plans July China Visit Amid US Investment Curbs on Beijing - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is planning an early July visit to Beijing to hold high-level economic talks with her counterpart even as Washington readies new investment curbs on China, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Her travel to China had been "long anticipated" but held off until "the appropriate time," Yellen was quoted saying in April.

The report, citing anonymous sources on the trip which hasn't been officially announced, noted that it was being planned amid a Biden administration executive order that would regulate and potentially cut off certain US investments in China. That executive order is nearing completion and officials are aiming to have it ready as soon as late July, the report added, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

