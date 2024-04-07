Yellen, Premier Li express hope for US-China cooperation

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang sounded a hopeful tone on US-China cooperation on Sunday, though the American policymaker noted both sides cannot shy away from tough conversations.

The US-China relationship can only move forward with direct and open communication, Yellen told Li, after arriving in the Chinese capital from the southern city of Guangzhou.

Li, in welcoming Yellen, said "China sincerely hopes that the two countries will be partners, not adversaries".

He added that Chinese internet users have closely followed the details of her trip since her appearance in Guangzhou, showing "expectation and hope for the China-US relationship to continue to improve".

Yellen had a series of meetings in the southern port city, including hours of discussions with her counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Both countries have since agreed to hold talks on balanced growth under an existing working group, allowing officials to discuss the key US concern of "overcapacity".

This refers to a situation where Chinese government support to industries fuels production capacity but risks a surge of exports at depressed prices to the global market, undercutting international competitors.

Washington is especially concerned about this phenomenon in new industries such as electric vehicles and solar energy.

Yellen's trip marks her second visit to China in less than a year.

"While we have more to do, I believe that, over the past year, we have put our bilateral relationship on more stable footing," she said in opening remarks to Premier Li as she began two days of high-level talks in Beijing.

Rather than avoiding hard conversations, this has meant "understanding that we can only make progress if we directly and openly communicate with one another", the Treasury chief said.

Yellen also stressed, ahead of talks with Beijing's mayor, the need to engage with local officials to understand China's "economic future".

"Local governments play a critical role, from boosting consumption to addressing overinvestment, and Beijing of course has particular importance," she said.

A senior Treasury official told reporters Saturday that Washington believes household spending needs to be a bigger part of China's economy.