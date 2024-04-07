Yellen, Premier Li Express Hope For US-China Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang sounded a hopeful tone on US-China cooperation on Sunday, though the American policymaker noted both sides cannot shy away from tough conversations.
The US-China relationship can only move forward with direct and open communication, Yellen told Li, after arriving in the Chinese capital from the southern city of Guangzhou.
Li, in welcoming Yellen, said "China sincerely hopes that the two countries will be partners, not adversaries".
He added that Chinese internet users have closely followed the details of her trip since her appearance in Guangzhou, showing "expectation and hope for the China-US relationship to continue to improve".
Yellen had a series of meetings in the southern port city, including hours of discussions with her counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng.
Both countries have since agreed to hold talks on balanced growth under an existing working group, allowing officials to discuss the key US concern of "overcapacity".
This refers to a situation where Chinese government support to industries fuels production capacity but risks a surge of exports at depressed prices to the global market, undercutting international competitors.
Washington is especially concerned about this phenomenon in new industries such as electric vehicles and solar energy.
Yellen's trip marks her second visit to China in less than a year.
"While we have more to do, I believe that, over the past year, we have put our bilateral relationship on more stable footing," she said in opening remarks to Premier Li as she began two days of high-level talks in Beijing.
Rather than avoiding hard conversations, this has meant "understanding that we can only make progress if we directly and openly communicate with one another", the Treasury chief said.
Yellen also stressed, ahead of talks with Beijing's mayor, the need to engage with local officials to understand China's "economic future".
"Local governments play a critical role, from boosting consumption to addressing overinvestment, and Beijing of course has particular importance," she said.
A senior Treasury official told reporters Saturday that Washington believes household spending needs to be a bigger part of China's economy.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From World
-
Russia's Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft brings 3 cosmonauts back to Earth17 seconds ago
-
KSrelief distributes 892 food baskets in Sudan10 minutes ago
-
Israel says it hit Hezbollah sites in eastern Lebanon10 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'alarmed' over Ecuador raid of Mexico embassy: spokesman10 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,429 food baskets in Ethiopia.10 minutes ago
-
US nuclear industry upbeat on small reactors, despite setback10 minutes ago
-
Ecuador in diplomatic storm after raid at Mexican embassy10 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 250 winter bags in Yemen10 minutes ago
-
US and China must maintain direct, open communication: Yellen10 minutes ago
-
International Camel Federation to participate in SportAccord World Summit in England10 minutes ago
-
China to conduct drills Sunday in South China Sea19 minutes ago
-
China's Yunnan sees over 12 mln visits during Qingming holiday19 minutes ago