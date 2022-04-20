Yellen, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Ukraine Crisis Impact on Energy Markets, Food Security

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan in a virtual meeting on Tuesday addressed the impact of the Ukraine conflict on energy markets and food security, the Treasury said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan in a virtual meeting on Tuesday addressed the impact of the Ukraine conflict on energy markets and food security, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary and Minister Al-Jadaan discussed the global economy, including the impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the region, as well as energy markets and food security," the press release said. "They also discussed opportunities for increased bilateral engagement and cooperation on economic, global health and climate issues."

The talks come as media report that a political rift between the two countries has deepened since Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in defense of the Donbas republics.

The ties have reportedly become so strained that the US - which has banned energy imports from Russia - no longer even asks Saudi Arabia to pump more oil, but only requests that the Saudis do not hurt Western efforts in Ukraine.

Multiple US officials, including White House middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk, have visited the kingdom in an effort to mend relations, but these efforts have made little progress, according to the report.