Yellen Says $2.5Bln for Signature Bank Bailout Only an Estimate, Final Cost Unknown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The cost of the Signature Bank failure to the Deposit Insurance Fund of $2.5 billion is only an estimate and the final amount is still unknown, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"It's only an estimate of $2.5 billion - we don't really know what the final cost will be," said Yellen during a Senate hearing when asked about the funding for Signature Bank.