Yellen Says China Has Not Addressed US Trade Concerns, Tariffs Will Stay

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 08:36 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) US will keep tariffs on Chinese goods as Beijing has not addressed Washington's "underlying" concerns about its trade practices, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

On Sunday, Yellen said that while the US should look for ways to de-escalate tensions with China, it would be premature to eliminate the Trump-era tariffs imposed on the country.

"We put tariffs in place on China because we had underlying concerns on that unfair trade practices, particularly those affecting intellectual property and technology transfer. And those concerns really have not been addressed," Yellen told Bloomberg Global Financial Market news, when asked what is on the table for China at the moment.

The two sides will have to work on the issue, she added.

Yellen said she raised the issue during her recent trip to Beijing.

"We now have a new economic team in China that we need to establish relationships with. We need to get our relationship back in a more stable place," she said.

Yellen visited China from July 6-9. She held meetings with senior Chinese officials to discuss a range of economic issues amid rising tensions over trade restrictions. She said earlier that the two countries had made progress and could build healthy economic relations beneficial for both countries and the world.

