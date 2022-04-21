Yellen Says G20 Did Not Reach High Level of Agreement Needed to Remove Russia

The countries belonging to the Group of 20 (G20) did not reach the high level of agreement needed to remove Russia from the group, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The countries belonging to the Group of 20 (G20) did not reach the high level of agreement needed to remove Russia from the group, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

"To remove a country from any participation really requires a very high level of agreement in many fora including the G20 and there wasn't that level of agreement," Yellen said during a press conference.

Yellen, with respect the ant-Russia walkout by the United States and its allies during the G20 Finance Ministers meeting on Wednesday, said they made their disapproval known while still recognizing there is a lot of work to accomplish.