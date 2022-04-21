UrduPoint.com

Yellen Says G20 Did Not Reach High Level Of Agreement Needed To Remove Russia

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Yellen Says G20 Did Not Reach High Level of Agreement Needed to Remove Russia

The countries belonging to the Group of 20 (G20) did not reach the high level of agreement needed to remove Russia from the group, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The countries belonging to the Group of 20 (G20) did not reach the high level of agreement needed to remove Russia from the group, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

"To remove a country from any participation really requires a very high level of agreement in many fora including the G20 and there wasn't that level of agreement," Yellen said during a press conference.

Yellen, with respect the ant-Russia walkout by the United States and its allies during the G20 Finance Ministers meeting on Wednesday, said they made their disapproval known while still recognizing there is a lot of work to accomplish.

Related Topics

Russia United States From Agreement

Recent Stories

NEAC first step towards much needed "Charter of Ec ..

NEAC first step towards much needed "Charter of Economy" : FCCI Chief

4 minutes ago
 Blinken, Greek Prime Minister Discuss Additional W ..

Blinken, Greek Prime Minister Discuss Additional Ways to Assist Ukraine - US Sta ..

4 minutes ago
 PM AJK takes stringent notice of Bagh rape inciden ..

PM AJK takes stringent notice of Bagh rape incident

5 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy calls on Air Chief

Japanese envoy calls on Air Chief

5 minutes ago
 Subzwari gives briefing to media at KPT

Subzwari gives briefing to media at KPT

5 minutes ago
 Natural artist: Sudan painter uses tea and coffee ..

Natural artist: Sudan painter uses tea and coffee to make colours

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.