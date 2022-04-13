(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes it will be "a long time, if ever," before the Dollar is replaced as the world's key reserve currency.

"There are countries that would like to invent a system that frees them of reliance on the dollar, but I think it will be a long time, if ever, before the dollar is replaced as a key reserve Currency in the global economy," Yellen said.