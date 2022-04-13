UrduPoint.com

Yellen Says Long Time, If Ever, Before Dollar Replaced As World's Key Reserve Currency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Yellen Says Long Time, If Ever, Before Dollar Replaced as World's Key Reserve Currency

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes it will be "a long time, if ever," before the dollar is replaced as the world's key reserve currency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes it will be "a long time, if ever," before the Dollar is replaced as the world's key reserve currency.

"There are countries that would like to invent a system that frees them of reliance on the dollar, but I think it will be a long time, if ever, before the dollar is replaced as a key reserve Currency in the global economy," Yellen said.

Related Topics

World Dollar

Recent Stories

Novel Covid vax may provide protection for cancer ..

Novel Covid vax may provide protection for cancer patients

31 seconds ago
 Man killed in road accident

Man killed in road accident

32 seconds ago
 Yellen Says US Must Work With China to Avoid Endin ..

Yellen Says US Must Work With China to Avoid Ending Up With Bipolar Financial Sy ..

34 seconds ago
 Over 50% of Britons Think Johnson Should Resign Af ..

Over 50% of Britons Think Johnson Should Resign After Lockdown Parties Scandal - ..

35 seconds ago
 Hong Kong Opposes US Allegations of Human Rights V ..

Hong Kong Opposes US Allegations of Human Rights Violations - Gov't Official

4 minutes ago
 US, Allies Will Not Be Indifferent to Actions Unde ..

US, Allies Will Not Be Indifferent to Actions Undermining Russia Sanctions - Yel ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.