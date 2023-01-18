Yellen Says Looks Forward to Visiting China After Talks With Vice Premier Liu in Zurich

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen looks forward to visiting China soon, the Treasury said on Wednesday following Yellen's meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu in Zurich.

"Secretary Yellen also raised issues of concern in a frank exchange of views. She looks forward to traveling to China and to welcoming her counterparts to the United States in the near future," the Treasury said in a press release.