UrduPoint.com

Yellen Says 'There Will Be No Business As Usual' For Russia In Global Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Yellen Says 'There Will Be No Business as Usual' for Russia in Global Economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hold talks with her Indonesian counterpart Sri Mulyani Indrawati during which she said that there will not be "business as usual" for Russia in global economy, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Yellen firmly condemned Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, and emphasized there will be no business as usual for Russia in the global economy," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Yellen also emphasized her support for strong US-Indonesia relations, including on the issues of climate finance, just energy transition and the G20 Joint Finance and Health Task Force, the statement said.

