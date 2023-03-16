UrduPoint.com

Yellen Says US Banking 'Safe And Sound' As Another Bank Rescue Gets Underway

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Yellen Says US Banking 'Safe and Sound' as Another Bank Rescue Gets Underway

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed on Thursday that the banking system in the United States is "safe and sound" as the country's biggest bank JPMorgan Chase pulled other lenders together in cobbling a rescue plan for beleaguered First Republic Bank

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed on Thursday that the banking system in the United States is "safe and sound" as the country's biggest bank JPMorgan Chase pulled other lenders together in cobbling a rescue plan for beleaguered First Republic Bank.

"Our judgment is (that) this banking system overall is safe and sound," Yellen said in testimony before the Senate. "Depositors should have confidence in the system."

Her remarks came as US media reported that JPMorgan was leading in the effort with Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo to bail out First Republic Bank in a plan that could include a sizable capital infusion.

Others cooperating in the effort include smaller-sized banks US Bancorp and PNC Financial and Wall Street investment banking giants Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley, the reports said.

First Republic experienced a "bank run" � or pulling of customer deposits � after the collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank last week that brought it under the control of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The so-called FDIC also intervened to take charge of Signature Bank, another lender in trouble.

Reports said First Republic Bank would have an estimated $70 billion in available liquidity with funding provided under the rescue effort, which was also backed by the Federal Reserve.

Related Topics

Senate Bank Stanley Fargo United States Media Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima recognises winners of Emirates Skil ..

Sheikha Fatima recognises winners of Emirates Skills National Competition

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation in Ba ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation in Bakhmut With UK Prime Minister

58 seconds ago
 Eight arrested after Champions League violence in ..

Eight arrested after Champions League violence in Naples

1 minute ago
 SU Vice Chancellor departs South Korea to particip ..

SU Vice Chancellor departs South Korea to participate in training program

1 minute ago
 Stocks surge on 'dovish' ECB rate hike

Stocks surge on 'dovish' ECB rate hike

3 minutes ago
 Manchester United Football Club's Potential Qatari ..

Manchester United Football Club's Potential Qatari Buyers Visit Stadium - Report ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.