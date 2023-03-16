Yellen Says US Banking System 'Sound' Following Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

The United States' banking system remains "sound" despite the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and other financial institutions in recent days, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a congressional hearing on Thursday

"I can reassure the members of the committee that our banking system is sound, and that Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when they need them," Yellen told the US Senate Finance Committee.

On Tuesday, Moody's Investors Service downgraded its outlook for the US banking system from stable to negative following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank.

The Biden administration said it took actions through the Treasury Department and other agencies to protect deposits and reassure Americans in the wake of the collapses.