Yellen Says US, China Should Avoid Misunderstandings Detrimental to Economic Relationship

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The United States and China should not allow misunderstandings to worsen the respective countries' bilateral economic and financial relationship, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Chinese Vice Premier Liu He ahead of their meeting in Zurich on Wednesday.

"While we have areas of disagreement, and we will convey them directly, we should not allow misunderstandings, particularly those stemming from a lack of communication, to unnecessarily worsen our bilateral economic and financial relationship," Yellen said as quoted in a press release. "In that spirit, I welcome the opportunity to hear your opening remarks and to continue to exchange our views during today's meeting.

Yellen emphasized US President Joe Biden's message at the G20 meeting last November that the US and China shared the responsibility to prevent competition from deteriorating into conflict.

She also highlighted "a pressing need for the two largest economies in the world to closely communicate on global macroeconomic and financial conditions and exchange views on how we are responding to various challenges."

Yellen's meeting with Liu comes ahead of her 10-day trip to Africa to strengthen economic ties with the continent.

The Treasury chief has confirmed she also looks forward to visiting China soon.