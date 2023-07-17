Open Menu

Yellen Says US Looking Carefully At Outbound Investment Controls On China

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 06:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The United States is looking carefully at China-related outbound investment controls, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

"We are looking carefully at outbound investment controls, and they would serve as a compliment to the export controls that we have in place to make sure that we have covered all the channels by which technologies can be transferred to China that we think pose national security concerns," Yellen told the Bloomberg Global Financial Market news.

Yellen said there is a "good chance" that Washington would issue an executive order and a notice of proposed rule making.

This step would allow the US to get a "wide range of public output" on these proposed controls before finalizing any decisions, she added.

Yellen pointed out that she tried to explain to her Chinese counterpart that those controls will be targeted.

"They would focus on a few sectors, particularly semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence," she said.

She also noted that they would not be broad controls and would not affect US investment in China.

