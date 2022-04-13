Yellen Says US Must Work With China to Avoid Ending Up With Bipolar Financial System

The United States must work with China to prevent the financial system from turning into a bipolar one, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The United States must work with China to prevent the financial system from turning into a bipolar one, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"I really hope that we don't end up with a bipolar system," Yellen said. "I think we need to work very hard and to work with China to try to avert such an outcome."