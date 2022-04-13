UrduPoint.com

Yellen Says US Must Work With China To Avoid Ending Up With Bipolar Financial System

Published April 13, 2022

Yellen Says US Must Work With China to Avoid Ending Up With Bipolar Financial System

The United States must work with China to prevent the financial system from turning into a bipolar one, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The United States must work with China to prevent the financial system from turning into a bipolar one, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"I really hope that we don't end up with a bipolar system," Yellen said. "I think we need to work very hard and to work with China to try to avert such an outcome."

More Stories From World

