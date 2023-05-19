UrduPoint.com

Yellen Tells Banks More Mergers May Follow As Industry Navigates Crisis - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Yellen Tells Banks More Mergers May Follow as Industry Navigates Crisis - Reports

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that American banks might need to undergo more mergers as they navigate the crisis of confidence in the sector, CNN reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that American banks might need to undergo more mergers as they navigate the crisis of confidence in the sector, CNN reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Yelllen reportedly made the statement at a meeting with the CEOs of leading banks on Thursday.

Recent Stories

Pakistan comes out of grey list due to FIA efforts ..

Pakistan comes out of grey list due to FIA efforts: Rai Ijaz

1 minute ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qama wit ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qama witnesses signing of customs coop ..

5 minutes ago
 Bizenjo condemns attack on JI leader Siraj-ul Haq ..

Bizenjo condemns attack on JI leader Siraj-ul Haq in Zhob

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report about death of citizen ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman ap ..

Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman applauds IUB's role in regional ..

5 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 47 Russian Individ ..

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 47 Russian Individuals, 26 Entities - Trudeau

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.