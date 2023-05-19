Yellen Tells Banks More Mergers May Follow as Industry Navigates Crisis - Reports

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that American banks might need to undergo more mergers as they navigate the crisis of confidence in the sector, CNN reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter

Yelllen reportedly made the statement at a meeting with the CEOs of leading banks on Thursday.