WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen told Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes that she supported the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)'s invitation for Brazil to become a full member of the global body, the Treasury Department said in a readout of the conversation.

"Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen spoke to Brazilian Economy Minister Guedes today to express her support for the decision of the OECD to invite Brazil to formally begin the process of accession," the readout said on Wednesday.

Yellen discussed the importance of initiatives, including market-based solutions, to address Brazil's challenges in protecting the Amazon Basin, the readout said.

The Treasury Secretary also noted that she looked forward to continued bilateral cooperation on climate change and infrastructure, according to the readout.