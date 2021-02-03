UrduPoint.com
Yellen Tells IMF Chief She Will Work Closely With Fund On COVID-19 Response - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a telephone call with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva vowed to work closely with the Fund to fight the pandemic, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Secretary Yellen conveyed her intention to work closely with the IMF on the priorities of continuing to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic, re-invigorating economic growth to support a strong global recovery," the release said on Tuesday.

Both leaders also discussed the need to find multilateral solutions to address debt problems and supporting recovery in low-income countries. Yellen also highlighted the threat of climate change in her call with Georgieva, the release said.

