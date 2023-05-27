UrduPoint.com

Yellen Tells IMF's Georgieva: US Economy 'Resilient' Despite Everything

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The Treasury Secretary has met with the International Monetary Fund chief to convey the message that the US economy is strong and has managed to fight inflation and keep residents employed over the past year amid global challenges, the Treasury Department said in a readout of the conversation on Friday.

"Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to discuss this year's Article IV consultation with the United States," the readout said.

Yellen pointed out the resilience of the US economy in the face of global headwinds, as well as the progress the Biden administration has made over the past year in bringing down inflation while maintaining a strong labor market, the readout said.

In addition, Yellen shared with Georgieva the key economic priorities in the Biden administration, the government's response to recent stress in the banking sector and the outlook for the US economy, the readout said.

"Secretary Yellen emphasized the transformative impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the most consequential piece of climate legislation in US history," the readout added.

The treasury secretary reiterated the importance of "frank and thorough assessments" of all IMF member economies through annual surveillance processes, especially as countries deal with the effects of the conflict in Ukraine, according to the readout.

