Yellen to Attend G7 Finance Ministers Meeting in Japan Next Week - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will head to Japan next week for the G7 finance ministers' meeting to discuss global economy issues and the Ukraine conflict, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of the Treasury Janet L.

Yellen will travel to Niigata, Japan, from May 11 to May 13 to participate in the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting," the Treasury said in a statement.

Yellen will discuss with her counterparts the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its spillovers to the global economy, the statement added. She will also discuss issues concerning domestic investments, supply chains and economic security.

The secretary is also expected to reaffirm the G7's leadership in the coalition supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, including through the price cap on Russian oil, the Treasury noted.