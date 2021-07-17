Yellen to Convene Multi-Agency Working Group to Discuss Stablecoins Next Week - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The US Treasury Department on Friday said Secretary Janet Yellen will convene a multi-agency group next week to discuss the merits of stablecoins as a form of payment system.

"Yellen announced plans to convene the President's Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG), in addition to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, to discuss interagency work on stablecoins. The group will meet Monday, July 19," the department said in a statement.

Yellen, in the same statement, said bringing together regulators will enable the US to assess the potential benefits of stablecoins while mitigating risks they could pose to users, markets, or the financial system.

"In light of the rapid growth in digital assets, it is important for the agencies to collaborate on the regulation of this sector and the development of any recommendations for new authorities," she said.

Stablecoins are pegged to a cryptocurrency or exchange-traded commodities. They are designed to be price-stable digital assets that behave somewhat like fiat currency but maintain the mobility and utility of cryptocurrency, without the attendant volatility of digital money like Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrencies have been gaining popularity over the years with investors. But governments have generally been wary of them for fear that they could be used for funding illicit activity. Even central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, plan to launch their own digital coins in the future.

The President's Working Group on Financial Markets was established to enhance the integrity, efficiency, orderliness, and competitiveness of US financial markets. In addition to the Treasury Secretary, its members include the chairs of the Federal Reserve and Securities and Exchange Commission, and the acting chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.