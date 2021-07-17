UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yellen To Convene Multi-Agency Working Group To Discuss Stablecoins Next Week - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Yellen to Convene Multi-Agency Working Group to Discuss Stablecoins Next Week - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The US Treasury Department on Friday said Secretary Janet Yellen will convene a multi-agency group next week to discuss the merits of stablecoins as a form of payment system.

"Yellen announced plans to convene the President's Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG), in addition to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, to discuss interagency work on stablecoins. The group will meet Monday, July 19," the department said in a statement.

Yellen, in the same statement, said bringing together regulators will enable the US to assess the potential benefits of stablecoins while mitigating risks they could pose to users, markets, or the financial system.

"In light of the rapid growth in digital assets, it is important for the agencies to collaborate on the regulation of this sector and the development of any recommendations for new authorities," she said.

Stablecoins are pegged to a cryptocurrency or exchange-traded commodities. They are designed to be price-stable digital assets that behave somewhat like fiat currency but maintain the mobility and utility of cryptocurrency, without the attendant volatility of digital money like Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrencies have been gaining popularity over the years with investors. But governments have generally been wary of them for fear that they could be used for funding illicit activity. Even central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, plan to launch their own digital coins in the future.

The President's Working Group on Financial Markets was established to enhance the integrity, efficiency, orderliness, and competitiveness of US financial markets. In addition to the Treasury Secretary, its members include the chairs of the Federal Reserve and Securities and Exchange Commission, and the acting chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Related Topics

Exchange Bitcoin Same Cryptocurrency Money July Market Fiat

Recent Stories

South Africa square Ireland ODI series

10 minutes ago

French Justice Minister Indicted for Possible Conf ..

14 minutes ago

Animal slaughter banned in IIOJK during Muslim fes ..

14 minutes ago

US Airlines Operated 517,000 Flights in May, 76% o ..

14 minutes ago

Iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris Reopens After 8-Month ..

14 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates E-procurement system of Irrig ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.