WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on April 13 on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank spring meetings in Washington, DC, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

"At 1:45 PM Secretary Yellen will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine at the Treasury Department. Afterwards, Secretary Yellen and Prime Minister Shmyhal will deliver brief remarks to the press," the statement said.

A day before, on April 12, she will deliver remarks during the Ukraine Ministerial Roundtable, it added.

On April 11, Yellen is scheduled to meet with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The two will discuss combatting climate change and evolving the multilateral development banks, as well as other issues.

On the same day, Yellen will hold a press conference.

"There, the Secretary will speak to her key priorities for the Spring Meetings: strengthening the global economy, evolving the multilateral development banks, including through Ajay Banga's candidacy for the World Bank Presidency, supporting Ukraine's resistance to Russia's illegal war, and addressing debt overhang in developing countries," the statement said.

Throughout the week, Yellen will meet with other officials, including the finance ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, as well as European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni and European Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness, and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

"The Secretary will continue to press for coordinated economic support for Ukraine alongside our partners and will note the significance of the IMF's new economic program in Ukraine. Secretary Yellen will also discuss with counterparts during the week the continuing work with our coalition to deny Russia the equipment and revenue it needs to pursue its illegal war, including by continuing to tighten our efforts against sanctions evasion," the statement said.

Yellen also will discuss the situations in Zambia, Ghana and Sri Lanka, it added.