Yellen To Travel To Senegal, Zambia, South Africa January 17-28 - Treasury

Published December 17, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will visit Senegal, Zambia and South Africa from January 17-28 to follow up on the US-Africa Business Forum this week, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will travel to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa from January 17 through January 28," the release said on Friday. "During her travel, the Secretary will meet with counterparts from the governments of South Africa, Zambia, and Senegal, as well as business leaders, NGOs and community members."

During her visit, Yellen will urge further action to evolve the multilateral development banks to better address both core development goals, as well as global public goods, including combating climate change, the release said.

Yellen will also highlight the importance of promoting a just energy transition that enhances energy access, lowers emissions and provides greater economic opportunity for communities and businesses, the release added.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said that his administration plans to commit $55 billion in Africa over the next three years and an additional $2.5 billion of new emergency aid and food security assistance.

Nearly 50 African heads of state met to discuss an array of shared interests during the US-Africa Leaders' Summit held in Washington Tuesday through Thursday.

