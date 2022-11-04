UrduPoint.com

Yellen To Visit India, Bali For G20 From November 11-16 - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Yellen to Visit India, Bali for G20 From November 11-16 - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will head to India and Indonesia next week to participate in US-India economic dialogue and G20 meetings, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"Yellen will travel to New Delhi, India to participate in the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership on November 11. Secretary Yellen will then travel to Bali, Indonesia to represent the United States at the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' Meeting on November 12 and accompany President Biden at the G20 Leaders' Summit on November 15 and 16," the press release said.

In India, Yellen will underscore the strength of the US-India bilateral partnership. She will meet with technology sector leaders and visit the microsoft India Development Center.

"The Secretary will then hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

Following the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) dialogue, the Secretary will join Minister Sitharaman for a fireside discussion with executives from major Indian companies and American companies operating in India," the release added.

They will also sign a joint statement on the Economic and Financial Partnership dialogue.

"In Bali on November 12, Secretary Yellen will represent the United States at the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' Meeting. On November 13, the Secretary will participate in an event celebrating the launch of the Pandemic Fund," the Treasury said.

From November 15-16, Secretary Yellen will join President Joe Biden in rallying a global coalition to "hold Russia accountable" for the conflict in Ukraine, according to the release.

