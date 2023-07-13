Open Menu

Yellen To Visit India For G20 Gathering, Vietnam For Meetings On Bilateral Ties - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 11:33 PM

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is travelling to Asia from July 13-21 to visit India for the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors and Vietnam for bilateral engagements, the Treasury Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023)

"While at the G20, Secretary Yellen will continue to build momentum for the collective effort that she helped launched last October to evolve the multilateral development banks to better meet global challenges while delivering on core development goals," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The G20 gathering focuses on issues pertaining to the global economy and health.

Yellen will emphasize the need for concrete progress on global challenges, including on debt and the evolution of the multilateral development banks, the statement said.

In India, Yellen is also scheduled to talk with the country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the statement said.

In Hanoi, Yellen will focus on deepening the bilateral economic relationship with Vietnam and bolstering "economic resilience," but will also discuss issues related to climate change and a transition to clean energy, the statement said.

The treasury secretary will also talk about currency issues in light of the fact that Vietnam has maintained a constructive dialogue with the Treasury Department and worked to address concerns about its currency practices, the statement said.

"Yellen will highlight this progress during her visit to Vietnam as one example of how our countries can work together to address challenges and help enhance Vietnam's financial and macroeconomic resilience," the statement added.

