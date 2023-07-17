Yellen, Turkish Officials Discuss Economic Outlook, Global Economic Issues - Statement

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has met with senior Turkish officials and discussed the economic outlook for Turkey as well as a range of global economic issues, the US Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has met with senior Turkish officials and discussed the economic outlook for Turkey as well as a range of global economic issues, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Secretary Yellen discussed with the Minister and the Governor Turkey's economic outlook and policy direction," the Treasury Department said in a statement, referring to Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan.

The three officials also discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation on several international issues. That includes joint work in the G20 and addressing global economic issues, the statement noted.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in India, the statement added.