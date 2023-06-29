Open Menu

Yellen Voices Hope Visiting China Will Help Resume Contacts Between US, Chinese Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has expressed hope that her upcoming visit to China would help Beijing and Washington re-establish contacts between leaders and senior officials of the two countries, as well as ensure "healthy competition."

"I do hope to travel to China ... We believe that healthy economic relationship, healthy competition that benefits both American businessmen and workers and Chinese businessmen and workers. This is something that is possible and desirable ... My hope in traveling to China is to re-establish contact. There is a new group of leaders, we need to get to know one another," Yellen told US broadcaster MSNBC on Wednesday.

The US official added that she could not give the exact date of her upcoming trip.

Earlier in the week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Yellen was planning an early July visit to Beijing to hold high-level economic talks with her counterpart.

The US treasury secretary is going to be the second Biden administration official to travel to Beijing after a souring in relations between the two countries. Earlier in the month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a trip to Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials.

