Yellen Vows To Focus On Continued Robust Support For Ukraine At G20 Meeting In India

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 06:42 PM

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Thursday she will focus on continued robust support for Ukraine at the upcoming G20 meeting in India

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Thursday she will focus on continued robust support for Ukraine at the upcoming G20 meeting in India.

"We believe it's critical that the IMF (International Monetary Fund) move swiftly toward a fully financed program for Ukraine - as they have said they will do. Continued, robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during my time here in India," Yellen told reporters in Bengaluru, India.

Yellen recalled that the United States expects to provide around $10 billion in additional economic support for Ukraine in the coming months.

In total, the country has provided over $46 billion in security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Kiev, she noted.

The secretary also underscored the importance of applying pressure on the Russian economy. "Our twin goals are to degrade Russia's military-industrial complex and reduce the revenues that it can use to fund its war," she said.

Washington sees the impact of sanctions and other restrictions on Russia, Yellen added, arguing that the Russian economy has become increasingly isolated since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

Bengaluru will host the G20 finance ministers' meeting from February 24-25.

