Yellen Warns China Industrial Subsidies Pose Risk To World Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Guangzhou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) During a visit to China on Friday, US Treasury chief Janet Yellen warned that Beijing's industry subsidies could pose a risk to global economic resilience.

Yellen arrived in Guangzhou on Thursday for several days of talks with Chinese officials on what is her second visit to the world's number two economy in less than a year.

Speaking on Friday, she expressed concerns about China's "overcapacity" -- that its huge subsidies for industry risk creating an excess of goods that then flood global markets -- undercutting American and other countries' firms.

"Direct and indirect government support is currently leading to production capacity that significantly exceeds China's domestic demand, as well as what the global market can bear," she told a gathering of the American business community in the city.

"Overcapacity can lead to large volumes of exports at depressed prices," she said.

"And it can lead to overconcentration of supply chains, posing a risk to global economic resilience."

Yellen in the morning told the governor of Guangdong -- a vast province emblematic of the reforms and development that drove China's breakneck growth -- that the US was committed to a "healthy economic relationship".

But, she stressed, that required "a level playing field for American workers and firms", as well as "open and direct communication on areas where we disagree".

"This includes the issue of China's industrial overcapacity, which the United States and other countries are concerned can cause global spillovers," she said.

