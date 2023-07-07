Open Menu

Yellen's Meeting With China's Li Qiang Was 'Candid, Constructive' - Treasury Department

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Yellen's Meeting With China's Li Qiang Was 'Candid, Constructive' - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held "candid and constructive" talks with China's Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, the Treasury Department said on Friday in a readout of the talks.

"Yellen today met with Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang.

The meeting was candid and constructive, and part of ongoing efforts to deliver on President Biden and President Xi's directive to deepen bilateral discussions following their meeting last November," the readout said.

During the talks, Yellen expressed the Biden administration's "desire to seek healthy economic competition with China" and underscored the need for the two countries to closely communicate on global economic and financial issues, including debt distress in low-income and emerging economies and climate finance, the Treasury added.

Related Topics

China Beijing November

Recent Stories

Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

3 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

27 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s internation ..

42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s international recognition

33 minutes ago
 vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

43 minutes ago
 realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

60 minutes ago
 There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

2 hours ago
UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

2 hours ago
 vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

2 hours ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

3 hours ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

3 hours ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

6 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

6 hours ago

More Stories From World