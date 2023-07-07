WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held "candid and constructive" talks with China's Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, the Treasury Department said on Friday in a readout of the talks.

"Yellen today met with Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang.

The meeting was candid and constructive, and part of ongoing efforts to deliver on President Biden and President Xi's directive to deepen bilateral discussions following their meeting last November," the readout said.

During the talks, Yellen expressed the Biden administration's "desire to seek healthy economic competition with China" and underscored the need for the two countries to closely communicate on global economic and financial issues, including debt distress in low-income and emerging economies and climate finance, the Treasury added.