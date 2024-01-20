Yellow River diversion project continues to replenish water to major river in Beijing

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Wanjiazhai, a major water control porject on the Yellow River, will replenish 255 million cubic meters of water this year to the Yongding River to support ecological restoration in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area.

The river basin of Yongding is one of the most important water conservation areas, an ecological barrier, and a corridor in the Chinese capital and surrounding areas.

Since 2017, over 1.3 billion cubic meters of water have been diverted from the Yellow River to the Yongding River via the Wanjiazhai diversion project, according to the Wanjiazhai Water Holding Group Co.

, Ltd. based in north China's Shanxi Province.

Through collaborative efforts from various parties along the river basin, in 2023, the Yongding River achieved continuous water flow throughout the entire year for the first time since experiencing a cessation of flow in 1996.

The Yongding River flows through north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Shanxi Province, Hebei Province, and the cities of Beijing and Tianjin, covering 759 km. The river section in Beijing is 170 km long, with a basin area of 3,200 square km.