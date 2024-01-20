Open Menu

Yellow River Diversion Project Continues To Replenish Water To Major River In Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Yellow River diversion project continues to replenish water to major river in Beijing

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Wanjiazhai, a major water control porject on the Yellow River, will replenish 255 million cubic meters of water this year to the Yongding River to support ecological restoration in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area.

The river basin of Yongding is one of the most important water conservation areas, an ecological barrier, and a corridor in the Chinese capital and surrounding areas.

Since 2017, over 1.3 billion cubic meters of water have been diverted from the Yellow River to the Yongding River via the Wanjiazhai diversion project, according to the Wanjiazhai Water Holding Group Co.

, Ltd. based in north China's Shanxi Province.

Through collaborative efforts from various parties along the river basin, in 2023, the Yongding River achieved continuous water flow throughout the entire year for the first time since experiencing a cessation of flow in 1996.

The Yongding River flows through north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Shanxi Province, Hebei Province, and the cities of Beijing and Tianjin, covering 759 km. The river section in Beijing is 170 km long, with a basin area of 3,200 square km.

Related Topics

Water China Tianjin Beijing Mongolia 2017 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

14 minutes ago
 Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

19 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

19 hours ago
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

20 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

21 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

21 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

22 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

22 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

22 hours ago

More Stories From World