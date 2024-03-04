Yellow River diversion project supplies water to Shanxi Province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Wanjiazhai, a major water control project on the Yellow River, has supplied 6.032 billion cubic meters of water to areas affected by water shortages in north China's Shanxi Province by the end of 2023 since it went operational in 2003.

The Wanjiazhai water control project is located in the north mainstream of the Yellow River from Tuoketuo to Longkou Valley. It was designed with an annual water supply of 1.4 billion cubic meters.

Since 2003, the water diversion project has achieved a leap in water supply to Taiyuan, the capital of Shanxi Province, from 100,000 cubic meters per day to peak at 590,000 cubic meters per day, providing strong support to the city's high-quality development.

From 2017 to 2023, over 1.3 billion cubic meters of water have also been diverted from the Yellow River to the Yongding River via the Wanjiazhai diversion project, playing a significant role in restoring the river's ecology, according to the Wanjiazhai Water Holding Group Co., Ltd. based in Shanxi.