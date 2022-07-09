(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Russian Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said on Saturday that the region's authorities had extended the yellow terrorist threat level until July 23 due to a tense situation at the border with Ukraine.

"The situation at the border remains tense.

Together with the heads of law enforcement agencies, we decided to extend the yellow terrorist alert level for two more weeks - until July 23," Starovoit said on Telegram.

He urged citizens to be vigilant and alert authorities about suspicious citizens, abandoned objects, and drones.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Kursk region has since been repeatedly shelled by the Ukrainian military, with Ukrainian drones systematically violating Russia's airspace.