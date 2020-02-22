MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Eric Drouet, a leading public figure of French yellow vest protests, was expelled from an agricultural show in Paris on Saturday by President Emanuel Macron's bodyguards, media said.

The truck driver who rallied crowds against the government's plan to hike fuel tariffs in late 2018 called for a protest at the International Agricultural Show, which French presidents traditionally visit.

He was spotted in front of a cereal stall when a group of protesters around him started shouting "Dictatorship!" at the sight of Macron, the BFMTV news channel reported.

The president's security team told the activist to leave because the Paris prefecture banned protests at and around the fairgrounds, but he resisted and was pushed out after a brief verbal altercation.