PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) French people are unhappy of President Emmanuel Macron's overall job performance, which is not only due to the pension reform, but also because of Paris' position on Ukraine and other issues, co-founder of the Yellow Vest Citizens association Thierry Paul Valette told RIA Novosti.

"The situation is getting more serious. We see this on the example of the protest movement against the pension reform, And we see that demands and anger are not limited to just the pension reform, but they have to do with Macron's policy in general ... And we also see that people no longer accept the position that France has taken as regards the Ukrainian conflict," Valette said.

Similar situation could be seen in other countries of Europe as well, Valette added.

In March, Macron's approval rating dropped to 28%, the levels unseen since the 2019 yellow vests protests, according to an IFOP poll commissioned by French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche. Macron's popularity has flagged ever since he pushed a controversial pension reform through parliament without a vote to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

At the same time, the French are increasingly skeptical about the government efforts to support Ukraine, with more and more people in favor of peace negotiations and against arms shipments to Kiev, the leader of France's Eurosceptic party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, told RIA Novosti in March.