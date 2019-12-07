Yellow Vest, Pension Reform Protesters Clash With Police in Paris, Nantes - Reports

Yellow vest protesters sought to make use of the pension reform strike momentum on Saturday as they clashed with police in Paris, prompting tear gas salvos, media said

Parallel marches of yellow vest protesters and transport workers unhappy with the planned pension reform set out from the Bercy metro station, the French BFMTV broadcaster said. They were joined by students.

At least a thousand demonstrators opposing the new retirement scheme rallied in the western French city of Nantes. Two people were reportedly arrested after clashes with police.

The weekend rallies marked a third day of transport disruptions in Paris that are expected to continue as trade unions plan more strikes next week. Millions of public workers have been angered by the government's plan to universalize pensions for fear of losing profession-specific benefits.