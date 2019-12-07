UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yellow Vest, Pension Reform Protesters Clash With Police In Paris, Nantes - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 09:47 PM

Yellow Vest, Pension Reform Protesters Clash With Police in Paris, Nantes - Reports

Yellow vest protesters sought to make use of the pension reform strike momentum on Saturday as they clashed with police in Paris, prompting tear gas salvos, media said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Yellow vest protesters sought to make use of the pension reform strike momentum on Saturday as they clashed with police in Paris, prompting tear gas salvos, media said.

Parallel marches of yellow vest protesters and transport workers unhappy with the planned pension reform set out from the Bercy metro station, the French BFMTV broadcaster said. They were joined by students.

At least a thousand demonstrators opposing the new retirement scheme rallied in the western French city of Nantes. Two people were reportedly arrested after clashes with police.

The weekend rallies marked a third day of transport disruptions in Paris that are expected to continue as trade unions plan more strikes next week. Millions of public workers have been angered by the government's plan to universalize pensions for fear of losing profession-specific benefits.

Related Topics

Police Metro Nantes Paris Gas Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Razak Dawood chairs meeting on Dubai Expo 2020

2 minutes ago

FBR working for developing expeditious settlement ..

2 minutes ago

Security measures reviewed for Pakistan & Sri Lank ..

2 minutes ago

Unauthorized Protests of Opposition in Minsk End W ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court division bench to hear petition ..

16 minutes ago

926 IBA graduates get degrees

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.