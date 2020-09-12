UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yellow Vest Protesters Rally At Place Wagram In French Capital Of Paris

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Yellow Vest Protesters Rally at Place Wagram in French Capital of Paris

The first Yellow Vest protests in Paris since March have begun on Saturday at Place Wagram in the French capital's 17th arrondissement, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The first Yellow Vest protests in Paris since March have begun on Saturday at Place Wagram in the French capital's 17th arrondissement, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports.�

Protesters who have gathered at Place Wagram are expected to begin marching in the direction of the Montmartre district at 13:30 local time [12:30 GMT].

Alongside individuals wearing yellow vests, a symbol of the widespread protest movement that began in 2018, employees of nightclubs, which remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are also in attendance.

A range of demonstrations are expected to take place in the French capital on Saturday, as protesters are also gathering at the Place de la Bourse.

The authorities in the French capital have banned demonstrators from gathering on the Champs-Elysees.

Large groups of law enforcement officers have gathered at the planned protest sites, and demonstrators are having their documents and personal items searched.

Demonstrations are also planned in other French cities on Saturday, despite a government ban on mass gatherings as a result of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The Yellow Vest protests gained international notoriety in 2018, after what started initially as demonstrations against fuel tax hikes grew into a large-scale movement. The demonstrations have often ended in violence between protesters and police.

Related Topics

Protest Police Paris March 2018 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 P ..

4 minutes ago

Indian Military Says China Handed Over 5 Civilians ..

3 minutes ago

Teargas fired during migrant protests on Greek isl ..

4 minutes ago

FIA stops former premier’s son from flying to Du ..

18 minutes ago

Cabinet issues Resolution obliging residential hom ..

19 minutes ago

IRSA releases 211,300 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.