Yellow Vest Protesters Rally at Place Wagram in French Capital of Paris

The first Yellow Vest protests in Paris since March have begun on Saturday at Place Wagram in the French capital's 17th arrondissement, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The first Yellow Vest protests in Paris since March have begun on Saturday at Place Wagram in the French capital's 17th arrondissement, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports.�

Protesters who have gathered at Place Wagram are expected to begin marching in the direction of the Montmartre district at 13:30 local time [12:30 GMT].

Alongside individuals wearing yellow vests, a symbol of the widespread protest movement that began in 2018, employees of nightclubs, which remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are also in attendance.

A range of demonstrations are expected to take place in the French capital on Saturday, as protesters are also gathering at the Place de la Bourse.

The authorities in the French capital have banned demonstrators from gathering on the Champs-Elysees.

Large groups of law enforcement officers have gathered at the planned protest sites, and demonstrators are having their documents and personal items searched.

Demonstrations are also planned in other French cities on Saturday, despite a government ban on mass gatherings as a result of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The Yellow Vest protests gained international notoriety in 2018, after what started initially as demonstrations against fuel tax hikes grew into a large-scale movement. The demonstrations have often ended in violence between protesters and police.