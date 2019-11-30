Yellow Vests Gather for March in Brussels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) A few dozen members of the Yellow Vests movement have gathered in the heart of Brussels for a march that was permitted by the local authorities, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The participants have gathered near the European Parliament's building, and according to an agreed-upon route, will march through several streets in the direction of the Schuman Roundabout, where many EU institutions are located.

According to the correspondent, several police squads are providing security, and barriers have been installed to prevent marchers from entering parliament.

The protesters are chanting slogans, and some of them have occupied the roadway.