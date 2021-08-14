UrduPoint.com

Yellow Vests-Led Rally Against COVID-19 Health Passes Underway In Paris

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Yellow Vests-Led Rally Against COVID-19 Health Passes Underway in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) A demonstration against the COVID-19 health passes led by the Yellow Vests movement is underway in the French capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Three similar rallies are expected to be held in Paris on the same day. Opponents of the health passes in cafes, restaurants, and shopping centers have taken to the Parisian streets for the fifth consecutive weekend.

They are chanting "Freedom!" and "Macron, we don't want your sanitary pass!"

Meanwhile, about 1,600 police officers are patrolling the streets.

As many as 200 rallies are expected to be held throughout France with up to 250,000 people attending.

Last week, the French Ministry of Internal Affairs said that 237,000 people took part in nationwide marches, 17,000 of whom were in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron announced new COVID-19 containment measures on July 12, including the sanitary passes, which indicate if the bearer has been vaccinated or has a negative coronavirus test. In addition, the president said vaccination should be mandatory for certain professions. Health passes have been required since July 21 for museums, theaters, movies, at festivals, amusement parks, and all public events attended by more than fifty people.

Related Topics

Police Film And Movies France Paris Same July All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

2 hours ago
 50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs introduces comprehensive guide on cu ..

Dubai Customs introduces comprehensive guide on customs services during EXPO2020 ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s WED Moveme ..

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s WED Movement engages global experts to d ..

2 hours ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

2 hours ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.