Yemen Awaits Russian Help Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, List of Needed Supplies Sent- Ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Yemeni government has asked Russia to assist in its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and a list of necessary medical equipment and supplies has already been sent to Moscow, the Yemeni ambassador to Russia, Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi, told Sputnik.

"I cannot pass by the position of Russia, which welcomed our initiative for a ceasefire so that all efforts can be devoted to curb the coronavirus pandemic. We have sent a list of equipment and medicine which are needed. We are waiting for the reply if there is any response to it," the ambassador said.

The list of equipment, as seen by a Sputnik correspondent, includes ventilators, defibrillators, protective suits and more than a million N95 respirators and medical masks.

Yemeni authorities have still only confirmed one case of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, reported in the eastern province of Hadhramaut on April 10. The ambassador noted that the ongoing conflict was hampering efforts to accurately record the spread of the disease.

"Since the coronavirus outbreak, the Yemeni government has taken all measures similarly to other countries and according to WHO [World Health Organization] regulations. Due to the ongoing conflict, the numbers are not accurate," the ambassador stated.

Al-Wahishi added that the Yemeni government was striving to reach a peace settlement in the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

"On April 8, the Yemeni government supported the position of the Arab coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, of declaring a unilateral ceasefire, while the Houthi rebels did not accept. Moscow on April 9 welcomed the view of the Arab Alliance and Yemeni government," the ambassador stated.

On March 23, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for a global ceasefire amid the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak, and two days later made a specific appeal to Yemen's warring parties.

Guterres' call initially received the support of both the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels, with the latter also calling for the end to a blockade placed on territory controlled by the group.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on March 30 backed the calls for a ceasefire in Yemen, and spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Moscow will do all it can to help reach a political settlement in the country.

A two-week ceasefire in Yemen entered force on April 9, although both sides of the conflict have accused each other of violating the agreement.