MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Yemen is counting on the efforts of Saudi Arabia in implementing the terms of the Riyadh peace agreement between the government and southern separatists, especially those connected to the military and security fields, in a bid to restore the nation's unity, the deputy director of the Yemeni president's office, Ahmad al-Issa, told Sputnik in an interview.

In August 2019, the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized power in Yemen's southern provinces and the city of Aden, which became the temporary capital of the territories liberated by government forces from the Houthi rebel movement. Despite the Riyadh agreement, concluded in November of the same year, the separatists continued to enhance their power in southern Yemen, ousting government supporters from military bases and government institutions.

On June 22, the Yemeni government and the STC agreed on a ceasefire and committed to implementing the Saudi-brokered Riyadh peace accord.

"Finally, the constructive efforts made by the brothers of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia have resulted in the announcement of the cabinet's formation, according to the agreement.

We count on their efforts in implementing the security and military aspects, including redeploying troops, withdrawing heavy weapons, returning the government and all public institutions to Aden and normalizing the situation," al-Issa said.

Under the deal, the STC should return military facilities and state institutions seized in southern Yemen to the legitimate authorities. The accord also stipulated that the parties should reorganize the military and security forces and unite efforts under the Saudi-led coalition's leadership to restore Yemen's security.

At the end of last week, Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi announced the creation of a new power-sharing government consisting of 24 ministers in line with the deal's terms. Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, who has led the government since 2018, was reconfirmed in his position by Hadi's decree.