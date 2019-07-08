UrduPoint.com
Yemen Cholera Cases In First Half Of 2019 Exceed Tally For Entire 2018 - Report

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:22 PM

The number of cholera cases in Yemen in the first half of 2019 has already exceeded that in the whole of 2018, a report by Save the Children nonprofit out Monday has warned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The number of cholera cases in Yemen in the first half of 2019 has already exceeded that in the whole of 2018, a report by Save the Children nonprofit out Monday has warned.

"In the first six months of 2019 the total number of cases was 439,812 (about 4.5 times higher than in the same period in 2018), the number of deaths is 695," the report read.

The total number of suspected cases from January 1 to November 11, 2018 was 280,198, with 372 associated deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Save the Children said nearly a half of all 2019 cases were children, up from a third of the total for last year. At least 193 children died of cholera-related conditions in the first six month of 2019.

The waterborne disease has spread across Yemen after years of fighting destroyed sanitation infrastructure. The ongoing rainy season does not bode well for the population as heavy downpour and flooding are expected to contribute to the outbreak.

