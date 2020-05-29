Yemen City of Aden Leads World With Highest COVID-19 Mortality Rate of 70% - UN Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The city of Aden in south Yemen has the world's highest mortality rate from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with 70 percent of its infected residents dying, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Thursday.

"In Aden, we have the highest mortality rates in the world of COVID-19 - 70 percent of those that have the disease are dying," Guterres said.

Guterres noted that the situation in Yemen is tragic and it is therefore crucial for the international community to demonstrate solidarity with the people there and fully support the appeal for funds that will be issued at an upcoming pledging event.

On June 2, the United Nations and Saudi Arabia will co-host a pledging conference aimed at mobilizing financial support for Yemen's response to the COVID-19 emergency.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Yemen has so far confirmed 278 novel coronavirus cases and 57 COVID-19-related deaths.