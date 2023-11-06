Yemen condemns extremist remarks made by a member of Israeli govt on Nuking Gaza

Aden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Yemen expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the extremist remarks made by a member of the Israeli government regarding dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement on Sunday that the Israeli statements represent a serious threat and incitement to murder that reflects unprecedented levels of hatred and extremism, calling on the international community to put an end to racist and incendiary speeches and daily crimes against the Palestinian people.