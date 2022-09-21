UrduPoint.com

Yemen Conflict Stakeholders 'Working Very Hard' On Extending Truce - US Special Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Yemen Conflict Stakeholders 'Working Very Hard' on Extending Truce - US Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The stakeholders in the Yemen conflict are working very hard to negotiate the extension of the truce between the government and the Houthi rebels, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday.

In April 2022, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and the support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce by two months to negotiate an expanded truce agreement.

"We're looking and working very hard toward extending and expanding the truce on October 2.

..the door is truly open come this fall for a durable ceasefire," Lenderking said during a press conference.

The US Special Envoy underscored that there is a lot of hard work left to be done among the United Nations, United States, Yemen government, Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis.

Lenderking also said Iran has been supportive of the truce and Tehran welcoming a truce extension next month is very much needed.

The United States would like to see more destinations for commercial flights in Yemen and more oil enter the market in the country, Lenderking added.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Yemen Oil Tehran United States April August October Market Government Agreement

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

5 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

6 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

7 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

7 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

7 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.