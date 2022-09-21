Yemen Conflict Stakeholders 'Working Very Hard' on Extending Truce - US Special Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The stakeholders in the Yemen conflict are working very hard to negotiate the extension of the truce between the government and the Houthi rebels, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday.

In April 2022, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and the support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce by two months to negotiate an expanded truce agreement.

"We're looking and working very hard toward extending and expanding the truce on October 2.

..the door is truly open come this fall for a durable ceasefire," Lenderking said during a press conference.

The US Special Envoy underscored that there is a lot of hard work left to be done among the United Nations, United States, Yemen government, Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis.

Lenderking also said Iran has been supportive of the truce and Tehran welcoming a truce extension next month is very much needed.

The United States would like to see more destinations for commercial flights in Yemen and more oil enter the market in the country, Lenderking added.