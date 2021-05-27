MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The internationally recognized government of Yemen believes that Russia can play an effective role in the settlement of the conflict in the Arab country, Foreign Minister Ahmed Bin Mubarak told Sputnik.

"Russia is a key country in the international arena and a permanent member of the [UN] Security Council ... always deals in international politics with the legitimate authority and elected bodies, speaks of the observance of international law, and also respects the sovereignty, security, unity and stability of Yemen.

All these facts encourage us to count on the effective role of Russia [in resolving the Yemeni conflict], that it [Russia] can put pressure on the parties, which, in our opinion, slow down the achievement of political consensus and delay the establishment of peace, primarily on Iran," Bin Mubarak said.

According to the foreign minister, the UN-led path is essential for achieving peace in Yemen, and the key to solving the problem remains "convincing all Yemeni political parties to an agreement."